Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Bought by Alta Capital Management LLC

Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 98.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 819,044 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 406,711 shares during the quarter. Amphenol comprises 2.6% of Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Alta Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Amphenol worth $59,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Amphenol by 26.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 315,272 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $22,977,000 after acquiring an additional 65,043 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Amphenol by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 268,822 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $19,640,000 after purchasing an additional 76,835 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Amphenol by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,822,505 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,007,383,000 after purchasing an additional 234,418 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Amphenol by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 643,775 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $46,918,000 after purchasing an additional 9,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE APH traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $83.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,651,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,891,786. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.05 and a fifty-two week high of $110.24. The company has a market capitalization of $24.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.72 and its 200 day moving average is $96.01.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). Amphenol had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.74%.

Several research firms have issued reports on APH. Citigroup dropped their target price on Amphenol from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Amphenol from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. TheStreet lowered Amphenol from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Amphenol from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.43.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

