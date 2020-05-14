Ampleforth Trading Down 18.7% Over Last Week (AMPL)

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 14th. Ampleforth has a total market cap of $6.37 million and approximately $9,323.00 worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ampleforth token can now be bought for about $0.93 or 0.00009603 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy and Ethfinex. Over the last week, Ampleforth has traded down 18.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ampleforth alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00041848 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $334.51 or 0.03470369 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00055004 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002083 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00030802 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004360 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010291 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Ampleforth Token Profile

Ampleforth is a token. Its launch date was June 14th, 2019. Ampleforth’s total supply is 18,857,122 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,879,415 tokens. Ampleforth’s official message board is www.ampleforth.org/#. The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org.

Ampleforth Token Trading

Ampleforth can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ampleforth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ampleforth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ampleforth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ampleforth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.