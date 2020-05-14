Analysts Anticipate Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $445.29 Million

Equities analysts expect Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) to announce sales of $445.29 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $428.07 million and the highest estimate coming in at $457.80 million. Affiliated Managers Group posted sales of $591.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 24.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will report full year sales of $1.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Affiliated Managers Group.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $543.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.33 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.26 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $70.00 to $66.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America decreased their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.07.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, CEO Jay C. Horgen purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $84.62 per share, for a total transaction of $846,200.00. Also, Director Dwight D. Churchill bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.51 per share, with a total value of $54,510.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,351.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 50,200 shares of company stock valued at $3,431,834. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 111,261 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,428,000 after purchasing an additional 41,036 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter valued at $43,871,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the first quarter valued at $1,766,000. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 36.0% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 41,901 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 11,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 54,088 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after purchasing an additional 10,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMG opened at $59.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.99. Affiliated Managers Group has a 52 week low of $44.37 and a 52 week high of $94.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.28%.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

