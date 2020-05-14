Analysts Anticipate Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Analysts predict that Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) will announce ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Appian’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the highest is ($0.24). Appian posted earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 150%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Appian will report full year earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.67). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.38). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Appian.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $78.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.32 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 15.61% and a negative return on equity of 31.84%. Appian’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on APPN shares. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Appian from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Appian from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Appian in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.64.

Shares of APPN traded up $2.23 on Thursday, reaching $47.81. 2,053,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,168,287. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.36 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.94. Appian has a 12 month low of $29.07 and a 12 month high of $63.77.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher Winters sold 14,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total value of $736,551.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 40,449 shares in the company, valued at $2,033,775.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Prashanth Boccassam sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total transaction of $153,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,984,719.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,840 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,778 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Appian by 23.1% during the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Appian by 10.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Appian by 48.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Appian by 127.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Appian by 1.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.74% of the company’s stock.

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

