Analysts Anticipate Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.07 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) will announce sales of $4.07 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Becton Dickinson and’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.87 billion to $4.45 billion. Becton Dickinson and posted sales of $4.35 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and will report full-year sales of $16.95 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.85 billion to $17.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $18.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.98 billion to $18.68 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Becton Dickinson and.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BDX shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $279.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $278.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $271.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $275.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 710.0% during the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 7,914 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 6,937 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust boosted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 423.4% during the first quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 2,664 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 276.2% during the first quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 17,392 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,996,000 after buying an additional 12,769 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 482.3% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 20,637 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 17,093 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Becton Dickinson and during the first quarter worth about $574,000. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $261.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Becton Dickinson and has a 52 week low of $197.75 and a 52 week high of $286.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.05%.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

