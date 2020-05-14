Analysts Anticipate Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) to Announce $1.93 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) to post earnings of $1.93 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Costco Wholesale’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.56. Costco Wholesale posted earnings per share of $1.89 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will report full-year earnings of $8.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.89 to $9.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $9.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.80 to $9.59. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Costco Wholesale.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

COST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $343.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.54.

COST stock traded down $2.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $299.74. The company had a trading volume of 3,716,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,355,417. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $301.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $301.71. Costco Wholesale has a fifty-two week low of $233.05 and a fifty-two week high of $325.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.10 billion, a PE ratio of 35.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,771 shares in the company, valued at $13,259,010. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total transaction of $314,830.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,257,791.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,448 shares of company stock valued at $2,308,656 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Costco Wholesale (COST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.