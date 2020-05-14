Analysts Anticipate Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $385.06 Million

Equities research analysts expect Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) to report sales of $385.06 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Essex Property Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $360.70 million and the highest is $405.50 million. Essex Property Trust reported sales of $361.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will report full-year sales of $1.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.72 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Essex Property Trust.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $1.36. The firm had revenue of $392.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.23 million. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 42.47%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.23 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ESS shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zelman & Associates raised Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Essex Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $354.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $293.69.

In other news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,500 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.05, for a total transaction of $810,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,361,046.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESS. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Retirement Network purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 177.3% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ESS opened at $230.78 on Thursday. Essex Property Trust has a 12-month low of $175.81 and a 12-month high of $334.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.39. The company has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $2.0775 per share. This represents a $8.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.11%.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

