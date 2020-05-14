Analysts Anticipate Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FRGI) to Post -$0.36 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FRGI) to announce ($0.36) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Fiesta Restaurant Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.31). Fiesta Restaurant Group posted earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 271.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fiesta Restaurant Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.62). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Fiesta Restaurant Group.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.12). Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $146.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.83 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub raised shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Fiesta Restaurant Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group stock traded down $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $6.45. 2,890 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,925. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 1-year low of $2.72 and a 1-year high of $14.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.55.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 535,692 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,298,000 after acquiring an additional 139,964 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 367,727 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 75,613 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 706,461 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 56,321 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $495,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 194,466 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

About Fiesta Restaurant Group

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

