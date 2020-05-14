Analysts Anticipate Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.69 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) to announce sales of $1.69 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Mohawk Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.80 billion and the lowest is $1.44 billion. Mohawk Industries posted sales of $2.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 34.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will report full-year sales of $8.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.88 billion to $8.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $8.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.08 billion to $9.47 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Mohawk Industries.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on MHK shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $149.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Nomura Securities boosted their price target on Mohawk Industries from $85.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Mohawk Industries from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Mohawk Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.25.

NYSE MHK opened at $73.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.53. Mohawk Industries has a 1 year low of $56.62 and a 1 year high of $156.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.86 and its 200 day moving average is $118.53.

In other news, Director Filip Balcaen acquired 52,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $109.37 per share, for a total transaction of $5,687,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,174 shares in the company, valued at $237,770.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 18.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MHK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 172.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,252,000 after buying an additional 111,552 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,851,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,792,000 after buying an additional 39,921 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $4,304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

