Analysts Anticipate Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) to Announce -$0.04 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) will report ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Sailpoint Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Sailpoint Technologies posted earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 300%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sailpoint Technologies will report full year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.11. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.22. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sailpoint Technologies.

Get Sailpoint Technologies alerts:

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.07. Sailpoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $75.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.18 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis.

SAIL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Sailpoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sailpoint Technologies from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Sailpoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sailpoint Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.42.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total transaction of $323,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,368,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,121,391.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Cameron Mcmartin sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $297,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 183,577 shares in the company, valued at $3,634,824.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,500 shares of company stock worth $947,200 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Sailpoint Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Sailpoint Technologies by 210.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sailpoint Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Sailpoint Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000.

NYSE:SAIL opened at $20.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Sailpoint Technologies has a 12 month low of $11.61 and a 12 month high of $27.05. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -232.64 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.77.

Sailpoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

See Also: Asset Allocation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sailpoint Technologies (SAIL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sailpoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sailpoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.