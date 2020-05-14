Analysts Anticipate Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) to Post -$0.16 EPS

Brokerages expect that Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.16) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Stitch Fix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.07). Stitch Fix posted earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 328.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Stitch Fix will report full year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.03). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to $0.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Stitch Fix.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $451.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.59 million. Stitch Fix had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $29.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down from $29.00) on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down from $33.00) on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

In related news, major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.70 per share, for a total transaction of $635,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J William Gurley acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.76 per share, with a total value of $3,190,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 910,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,624,219.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,300,000 shares of company stock worth $19,625,000 and sold 81,003 shares worth $2,155,058. 47.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 5,359,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,532,000 after buying an additional 983,001 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Stitch Fix by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,724,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,228,000 after purchasing an additional 241,532 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Stitch Fix by 7.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,028,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,808,000 after purchasing an additional 69,428 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Stitch Fix by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,006,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,816,000 after purchasing an additional 129,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Stitch Fix by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 703,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,060,000 after purchasing an additional 184,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stitch Fix stock opened at $18.55 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.20 and a beta of 2.82. Stitch Fix has a 12 month low of $10.90 and a 12 month high of $32.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

