Analysts Expect Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $377.94 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) will announce sales of $377.94 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Boston Beer’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $382.98 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $372.90 million. Boston Beer posted sales of $318.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Boston Beer will report full-year sales of $1.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.49 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Boston Beer.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.32). Boston Beer had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The business had revenue of $330.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. Boston Beer’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $427.00 price target on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $525.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Boston Beer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boston Beer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $505.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.38.

Shares of NYSE SAM opened at $484.46 on Thursday. Boston Beer has a twelve month low of $290.02 and a twelve month high of $498.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $410.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $383.61.

In related news, insider Samuel A. Calagione III sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.27, for a total value of $9,181,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman C James Koch sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.98, for a total value of $1,443,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,038 shares of company stock worth $46,436,998 in the last quarter. 29.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Boston Beer during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. 72.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

