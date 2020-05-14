Analysts Expect Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) to Post -$0.57 EPS

Posted by on May 14th, 2020 // No Comments

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) will announce ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Churchill Downs’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.51). Churchill Downs posted earnings per share of $2.83 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 120.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Churchill Downs will report full-year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.37. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Churchill Downs.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $252.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.45 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 30.45% and a net margin of 7.78%. Churchill Downs’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CHDN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHDN traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $99.55. The company had a trading volume of 224,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,014. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.07. Churchill Downs has a 52-week low of $52.90 and a 52-week high of $167.52.

In related news, Director Paul C. Varga purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $103.71 per share, for a total transaction of $155,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,017. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul C. Varga purchased 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.59 per share, for a total transaction of $139,662.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 5,300 shares of company stock worth $525,957. Insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Churchill Downs (CHDN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply