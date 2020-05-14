Analysts Expect Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) to Post -$0.57 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) will announce ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Churchill Downs’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.51). Churchill Downs posted earnings per share of $2.83 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 120.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Churchill Downs will report full-year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.37. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Churchill Downs.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $252.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.45 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 30.45% and a net margin of 7.78%. Churchill Downs’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CHDN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHDN traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $99.55. The company had a trading volume of 224,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,014. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.07. Churchill Downs has a 52-week low of $52.90 and a 52-week high of $167.52.

In related news, Director Paul C. Varga purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $103.71 per share, for a total transaction of $155,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,017. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul C. Varga purchased 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.59 per share, for a total transaction of $139,662.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 5,300 shares of company stock worth $525,957. Insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

