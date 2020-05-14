Analysts Expect Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) to Post $1.87 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.87 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Constellation Brands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.34 and the highest is $2.12. Constellation Brands posted earnings of $2.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, June 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Constellation Brands will report full-year earnings of $7.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.77 to $9.09. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $9.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.50 to $10.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Constellation Brands.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.42. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 14.61% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cfra cut their price target on Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Constellation Brands from $203.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.05.

Shares of NYSE:STZ traded up $2.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $157.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,376,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,806,860. Constellation Brands has a twelve month low of $104.28 and a twelve month high of $212.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $29.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -877.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 4th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.20%.

In other news, Director James A. Locke III sold 8,298 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.50, for a total transaction of $1,696,941.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,298 shares in the company, valued at $9,672,441. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP F Paul Hetterich sold 35,000 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.91, for a total value of $7,136,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,673 shares of company stock valued at $10,741,791 over the last ninety days. 15.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 121.1% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 243.3% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

