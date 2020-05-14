Analysts Expect PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.78 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) will post $2.78 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for PPG Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.67 billion and the highest is $2.98 billion. PPG Industries reported sales of $4.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PPG Industries will report full-year sales of $12.90 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.43 billion to $13.30 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $14.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.62 billion to $14.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow PPG Industries.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.56% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share.

PPG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on PPG Industries from $127.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on PPG Industries from $126.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PPG Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on PPG Industries from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.10.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Savior LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in PPG Industries by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in PPG Industries by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $84.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.73. PPG Industries has a 12-month low of $69.77 and a 12-month high of $134.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 32.80%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

