Analysts Expect SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Will Announce Earnings of $1.29 Per Share

Brokerages predict that SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) will announce $1.29 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SAP’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.30 and the lowest is $1.27. SAP reported earnings of $1.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SAP will report full-year earnings of $5.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $5.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.27 to $6.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SAP.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The software maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 15.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share.

SAP has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded SAP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on SAP from $168.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer began coverage on SAP in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on SAP from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. SAP has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in SAP by 8.7% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,224 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 263.9% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 125,894 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,068,000 after acquiring an additional 91,296 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 314.0% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 63,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,967,000 after acquiring an additional 47,820 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 196,100.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,924 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 3,922 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 6,603 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.89% of the company’s stock.

SAP stock traded down $2.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $111.98. The stock had a trading volume of 31,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,764. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. SAP has a 12 month low of $90.89 and a 12 month high of $140.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $1.7119 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a yield of 0.9%. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is 29.85%.

About SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

