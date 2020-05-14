Analysts Expect Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.25 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) to announce sales of $1.25 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Ulta Beauty’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.83 billion and the lowest is $984.00 million. Ulta Beauty posted sales of $1.74 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will report full year sales of $6.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.13 billion to $7.87 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $7.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.23 billion to $8.44 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ulta Beauty.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 36.75%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.61 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ULTA shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $285.00 to $235.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $315.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $242.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $258.65.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $197.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.45. Ulta Beauty has a 52 week low of $124.05 and a 52 week high of $368.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.33.

Ulta Beauty announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

