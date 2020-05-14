Analysts Expect W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.59 Billion

Equities analysts expect W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) to announce sales of $2.59 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for W W Grainger’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.46 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.67 billion. W W Grainger posted sales of $2.89 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that W W Grainger will report full year sales of $11.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.88 billion to $11.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $11.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.59 billion to $12.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover W W Grainger.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by ($0.18). W W Grainger had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 45.00%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GWW. Gabelli raised W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens dropped their price objective on W W Grainger from $322.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Gordon Haskett downgraded W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $313.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on W W Grainger from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, G.Research upgraded W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $286.80.

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $273.07 on Thursday. W W Grainger has a 1-year low of $200.61 and a 1-year high of $346.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $301.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a $1.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $5.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. W W Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 33.31%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GWW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in W W Grainger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,232,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in W W Grainger by 139.3% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 445,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,320,000 after acquiring an additional 259,078 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in W W Grainger by 857.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 188,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,924,000 after buying an additional 169,104 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in W W Grainger by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 641,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,003,000 after buying an additional 168,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its stake in W W Grainger by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 303,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,111,000 after buying an additional 145,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

W W Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

