Analysts Expect Zynex Inc. (NYSE:ZYXI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $16.77 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Zynex Inc. (NYSE:ZYXI) will announce $16.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Zynex’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $15.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $17.75 million. Zynex reported sales of $10.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 62.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zynex will report full-year sales of $79.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $77.70 million to $80.52 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $116.67 million, with estimates ranging from $101.00 million to $138.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Zynex.

Zynex (NYSE:ZYXI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.25 million.

Shares of NYSE ZYXI opened at $18.42 on Thursday. Zynex has a twelve month low of $6.84 and a twelve month high of $22.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.92.

Zynex Company Profile

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and TENSWave, a dual channel TENS device.

