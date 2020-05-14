Analysts Issue Forecasts for Gossamer Bio Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Gossamer Bio Inc (NASDAQ:GOSS) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst E. Merle anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($3.49) per share for the year.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.07).

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Gossamer Bio in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays assumed coverage on Gossamer Bio in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Gossamer Bio has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.43.

NASDAQ:GOSS traded up $0.54 on Thursday, hitting $14.02. 21,602 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,442. The company has a current ratio of 11.09, a quick ratio of 11.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Gossamer Bio has a 1 year low of $7.52 and a 1 year high of $27.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.90. The company has a market cap of $894.37 million, a PE ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOSS. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio during the first quarter worth approximately $26,576,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,645,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,715,000 after buying an additional 897,311 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,415,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 396.5% during the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,815,000 after buying an additional 399,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 31.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,517,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,400,000 after buying an additional 365,000 shares during the last quarter. 60.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gossamer Bio Company Profile

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial for chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, without nasal polyps, and chronic spontaneous urticarial; GB002, a platelet-derived growth factor, receptor kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, an oral small molecule that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and GB1275, an oral small molecule for the treatment of oncology indications.

