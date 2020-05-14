Analysts Issue Forecasts for MacDonald Dettwiler & Associates Ltd.’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:MDA)

MacDonald Dettwiler & Associates Ltd. (TSE:MDA) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of MacDonald Dettwiler & Associates in a research report issued on Monday, May 11th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse now anticipates that the company will earn ($2.87) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($4.55). National Bank Financial also issued estimates for MacDonald Dettwiler & Associates’ FY2021 earnings at ($1.92) EPS.

MacDonald Dettwiler & Associates (TSE:MDA) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported C($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.65) by C($0.18). The company had revenue of C$541.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$570.75 million.

MacDonald Dettwiler & Associates has a 52-week low of C$61.80 and a 52-week high of C$71.00.

