Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (PFLT)

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ: PFLT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/14/2020 – Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/13/2020 – Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $13.00 to $10.50. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

5/6/2020 – Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $7.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It is a closed-end, externally managed and non-diversified investment company. Its investment objectives are to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in floating rate loans and other investments made to the United States middle-market companies. The firm provides first lien secured debt and other opportunistic financings (mezzanine, private high yield debt, preferred and common stock) to middle market sponsors and companies. Its investments may include equity features, such as direct investments in the equity securities of borrowers or warrants or options to buy a minority interest in a portfolio company. It has investments in various sectors, including aerospace and defense; consumer services; healthcare and pharmaceuticals, and others. The firm has a value-oriented, bottoms-up investment philosophy. Its investment activities are managed by the investment advisor, PennantPark Investment Advisers LLC. “

5/4/2020 – Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/28/2020 – Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/28/2020 – Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $7.25 price target on the stock.

4/24/2020 – Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/17/2020 – Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock.

4/16/2020 – Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/10/2020 – Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/10/2020 – Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $6.25 price target on the stock.

4/7/2020 – Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/4/2020 – Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

3/25/2020 – Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital was downgraded by analysts at Maxim Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/15/2020 – Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of PFLT opened at $7.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.31 million, a P/E ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.20. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd has a twelve month low of $3.34 and a twelve month high of $12.67.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The asset manager reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $26.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.69 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.19%. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 97.44%.

In other Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital news, CFO Aviv Efrat purchased 18,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.77 per share, for a total transaction of $86,098.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,000 shares in the company, valued at $519,930. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arthur H. Penn purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.53 per share, with a total value of $80,710.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 100,250 shares of company stock valued at $482,061. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFLT. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 178.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,993 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 33,958 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 36.47% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

