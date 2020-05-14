Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (CYCC)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CYCC) in the last few weeks:

5/7/2020 – Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $4.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CYCLACEL is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of novel, mechanism-targeted drugs to treat human cancers and other serious disorders. Three orally-available Cyclacel drugs are in clinical development. Sapacitabine, a cell cycle modulating nucleoside analog, is in Phase 2 studies for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia in the elderly, myelodysplastic syndromes and cutaneous T-cell lymphoma. Seliciclib (CYC202 or R-roscovitine), a CDK inhibitor, is in Phase 2 for the treatment of lung cancer and nasopharyngeal cancer. “

5/6/2020 – Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/29/2020 – Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/28/2020 – Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $4.75 price target on the stock.

4/17/2020 – Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

3/17/2020 – Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

Shares of CYCC stock opened at $4.13 on Thursday. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.85 and a fifty-two week high of $20.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.79 and a current ratio of 5.79.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.90) by $1.42. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -10.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CYCC) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,269,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,364 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 7.38% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 9.43% of the company’s stock.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's oncology development programs include CYC065, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias.

