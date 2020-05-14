Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Viewray (VRAY)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Viewray (NASDAQ: VRAY) in the last few weeks:

5/9/2020 – Viewray was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ViewRay Inc. is a medical device company. The company develops advanced radiation therapy technology for the treatment of cancer. MRIdian system provides continuous soft-tissue imaging during treatment. ViewRay Inc. is headquartered in Oakwood Village, Ohio. “

5/4/2020 – Viewray was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ViewRay Inc. is a medical device company. The company develops advanced radiation therapy technology for the treatment of cancer. MRIdian system provides continuous soft-tissue imaging during treatment. ViewRay Inc. is headquartered in Oakwood Village, Ohio. “

5/1/2020 – Viewray had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $4.50.

4/30/2020 – Viewray had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research.

4/29/2020 – Viewray was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/28/2020 – Viewray was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/27/2020 – Viewray was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock.

3/24/2020 – Viewray was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

NASDAQ:VRAY opened at $1.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 4.81. Viewray Inc has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $9.76. The firm has a market cap of $263.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.26 and its 200 day moving average is $2.96.

Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). Viewray had a negative return on equity of 71.37% and a negative net margin of 139.91%. The business had revenue of $14.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 million. Equities analysts predict that Viewray Inc will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Viewray during the third quarter worth $39,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Viewray in the 4th quarter valued at about $330,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its holdings in Viewray by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 114,566 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Viewray by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 55,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 11,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Viewray in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $464,000. 91.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets MRIdian, the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients simultaneously. The Company offers radiation therapy technology combined with magnetic resonance imaging. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery and the Company’s software to locate, target and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered.

