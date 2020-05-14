Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for May, 14th (ADI, BL, DEC, GRUB, HTZ, IDCC, ITRM, LEO, ONEM, SIE)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, May 14th:

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has a $140.00 price target on the stock.

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has a $70.00 price target on the stock.

JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) was given a €16.00 ($18.60) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

Deutsche Bank AG started coverage on shares of Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ). They issued a hold rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

InterDigital Wireless (NASDAQ:IDCC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. The firm currently has a $90.00 price target on the stock.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Leoni (ETR:LEO) was given a €6.00 ($6.98) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

1life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co.

Siemens (FRA:SIE) was given a €117.00 ($136.05) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) was given a €10.00 ($11.63) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Trigano (OTCMKTS:TGNOF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. began coverage on shares of Veru (NASDAQ:VERU). The firm issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) was given a GBX 220 ($2.89) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

