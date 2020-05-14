Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Blackline (BL)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Blackline (NASDAQ: BL):

5/14/2020 – Blackline had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

5/8/2020 – Blackline was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

5/1/2020 – Blackline was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/1/2020 – Blackline was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $68.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “BlackLine, Inc. is a provider of cloud-based solutions for Finance & Accounting which centralize and streamline financial close operations and other key F&A processes for midsize and large organizations. BlackLine, Inc. is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

5/1/2020 – Blackline had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $63.00 price target on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Blackline was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/31/2020 – Blackline had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $78.00 to $65.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/17/2020 – Blackline had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $79.00 to $63.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/17/2020 – Blackline was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

NASDAQ:BL opened at $61.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.55 and a beta of 0.86. Blackline Inc has a 1-year low of $38.32 and a 1-year high of $74.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.61.

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $82.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.54 million. Blackline had a negative net margin of 11.87% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Blackline Inc will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mark Partin sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total transaction of $26,072.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,660,809.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kevin B. Thompson sold 7,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total transaction of $467,639.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,104 shares in the company, valued at $911,118.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 267,485 shares of company stock worth $16,216,061 over the last three months. 13.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Blackline by 242.9% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackline by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 25,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Blackline by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 686,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,384,000 after buying an additional 20,842 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Blackline by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 295,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,252,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackline by 142.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 18,170 shares in the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and range of data matching capabilities.

