Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for NY MTG TR INC/SH (NYMT)

5/12/2020 – NY MTG TR INC/SH was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "New York Mortgage Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and managing a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage securities and a mortgage origination business. The mortgage portfolio is comprised largely of prime adjustable-rate and hybrid mortgage loans and securities, much of which, over time will be originated by NYMT's wholly owned mortgage origination business, The New York Mortgage Company, a taxable real estate investment trust subsidiary. "

5/8/2020 – NY MTG TR INC/SH was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/4/2020 – NY MTG TR INC/SH was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.25 price target on the stock.

5/1/2020 – NY MTG TR INC/SH was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/30/2020 – NY MTG TR INC/SH was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/30/2020 – NY MTG TR INC/SH had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Nomura. They now have a $4.50 price target on the stock.

4/29/2020 – NY MTG TR INC/SH had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock.

4/24/2020 – NY MTG TR INC/SH was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

4/2/2020 – NY MTG TR INC/SH was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

3/28/2020 – NY MTG TR INC/SH was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/25/2020 – NY MTG TR INC/SH had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Maxim Group.

3/20/2020 – NY MTG TR INC/SH was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/17/2020 – NY MTG TR INC/SH was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

NASDAQ:NYMT opened at $1.67 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.96. The firm has a market cap of $754.93 million, a P/E ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.95. NY MTG TR INC/SH has a 52-week low of $0.98 and a 52-week high of $6.47. The company has a quick ratio of 118.84, a current ratio of 118.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.41.

NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $44.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.50 million. NY MTG TR INC/SH had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 23.67%. Sell-side analysts expect that NY MTG TR INC/SH will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kristine Rimando Nario-Eng purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 119,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,376. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven R. Mumma purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.46 per share, for a total transaction of $273,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 919,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,967.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 165,500 shares of company stock worth $746,740. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Delphi Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in NY MTG TR INC/SH by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,707,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,397,000 after purchasing an additional 235,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in NY MTG TR INC/SH by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,970,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,153,000 after purchasing an additional 761,358 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NY MTG TR INC/SH by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,698,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,039,000 after purchasing an additional 508,658 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in NY MTG TR INC/SH by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,498,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 147,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in NY MTG TR INC/SH by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,232,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 326,360 shares in the last quarter. 44.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes structured multi-family property investments, such as multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities and preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; residential mortgage loans, including distressed residential mortgage loans, non- qualified mortgage loans, second mortgages, and other residential mortgage loans; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; and other mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets.

