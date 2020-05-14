Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Kosmos Energy (KOS)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Kosmos Energy (NYSE: KOS):

5/13/2020 – Kosmos Energy was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating.

5/13/2020 – Kosmos Energy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Kosmos Energy Ltd. operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company focused on under-explored regions in Africa. Kosmos Energy Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

5/13/2020 – Kosmos Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from $3.60 to $3.45. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/4/2020 – Kosmos Energy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Kosmos Energy Ltd. operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company focused on under-explored regions in Africa. Kosmos Energy Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

5/1/2020 – Kosmos Energy was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/29/2020 – Kosmos Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from $9.00 to $3.60. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/28/2020 – Kosmos Energy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Kosmos Energy Ltd. operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company focused on under-explored regions in Africa. Kosmos Energy Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

4/28/2020 – Kosmos Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $1.80 to $1.55. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/22/2020 – Kosmos Energy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Kosmos Energy Ltd. operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company focused on under-explored regions in Africa. Kosmos Energy Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

4/21/2020 – Kosmos Energy was downgraded by analysts at Investec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/1/2020 – Kosmos Energy was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $1.40 price target on the stock.

3/21/2020 – Kosmos Energy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Kosmos Energy Ltd. operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company focused on under-explored regions in Africa. Kosmos Energy Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

3/17/2020 – Kosmos Energy was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

3/17/2020 – Kosmos Energy was downgraded by analysts at Capital One Financial Corp. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

3/16/2020 – Kosmos Energy was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $1.10 price target on the stock, down previously from $7.00.

NYSE KOS opened at $1.40 on Thursday. Kosmos Energy Ltd has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $7.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $567.15 million, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 3.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.21.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $177.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy Ltd will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew G. Inglis purchased 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.06 per share, with a total value of $318,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,127,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,255,673.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Richard Ryan Clark purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.15 per share, with a total value of $28,750.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 564,511 shares in the company, valued at $649,187.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 385,000 shares of company stock valued at $454,350. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOS. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,519,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 1,180.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,671,632 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,328,000 after purchasing an additional 5,228,826 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,410,703 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134,666 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,588,266 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $66,053,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022,692 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 5,741,526 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. Its primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. The company also maintains an exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

