Analyzing Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) & Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC)

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) and Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Retail Properties of America and Kilroy Realty’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Retail Properties of America $481.69 million 1.87 $32.40 million $1.08 3.89 Kilroy Realty $837.45 million 7.43 $195.44 million $3.91 13.84

Kilroy Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Retail Properties of America. Retail Properties of America is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kilroy Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Retail Properties of America pays an annual dividend of $0.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 15.7%. Kilroy Realty pays an annual dividend of $1.94 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Retail Properties of America pays out 61.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Kilroy Realty pays out 49.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Kilroy Realty has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Retail Properties of America and Kilroy Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Retail Properties of America 6.60% 2.14% 0.93% Kilroy Realty 23.13% 4.27% 2.24%

Volatility & Risk

Retail Properties of America has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kilroy Realty has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.3% of Retail Properties of America shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.7% of Kilroy Realty shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Retail Properties of America shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Kilroy Realty shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Retail Properties of America and Kilroy Realty, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Retail Properties of America 2 1 3 0 2.17 Kilroy Realty 0 4 9 0 2.69

Retail Properties of America currently has a consensus price target of $10.20, suggesting a potential upside of 142.86%. Kilroy Realty has a consensus price target of $76.31, suggesting a potential upside of 41.05%. Given Retail Properties of America’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Retail Properties of America is more favorable than Kilroy Realty.

Summary

Kilroy Realty beats Retail Properties of America on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc. is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet. The Company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPAI.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies. At December 31, 2018, the company's stabilized portfolio totaled approximately 13.2 million square feet of office space located in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle and 200 residential units located in the Hollywood submarket of Los Angeles. The stabilized portfolio was 94.4% occupied and 96.6% leased. In addition, KRC had three projects under construction totaling approximately 1.3 million square feet of office space that was 37% leased, 801 residential units and 96,000 square feet of retail space that was 91% leased, as well as two projects in the tenant improvement phase totaling approximately 1.2 million square feet of office and PDR space. The office components of the two projects are fully leased to Adobe and Dropbox. The company's commitment and leadership position in sustainability has been recognized by various industry groups across the world. In September 2018, the company was recognized by GRESB both as North American leader across all asset classes and a global leader among all publicly traded real estate companies. Other sustainability accolades include NAREIT's Leader in the Light award for the past five years, the EPA's highest honor of Sustained Excellence and winner of Energy Star Partner of the Year for the past five years. The company is listed in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index. At the end of the fourth quarter, the company's stabilized portfolio was 63% LEED certified and 79% of eligible properties were ENERGY STAR certified.

