Andersons Inc (NASDAQ:ANDE) Insider William E. Krueger Buys 10,000 Shares

Andersons Inc (NASDAQ:ANDE) insider William E. Krueger purchased 10,000 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.98 per share, for a total transaction of $129,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,723,523.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of ANDE stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.16. The stock had a trading volume of 40,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,834. Andersons Inc has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $30.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.71. The firm has a market cap of $489.58 million, a PE ratio of -67.50 and a beta of 0.85.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($1.06). The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter. Andersons had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 0.47%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Andersons Inc will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.85%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its holdings in Andersons by 3.7% during the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,156,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,679,000 after acquiring an additional 41,148 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Andersons by 16.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,139,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,555,000 after acquiring an additional 162,429 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Andersons by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 531,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,443,000 after acquiring an additional 26,153 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Andersons by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 500,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,663,000 after purchasing an additional 33,964 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Andersons by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 500,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,654,000 after purchasing an additional 22,442 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

ANDE has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Andersons from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub lowered Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Buckingham Research reduced their price target on Andersons from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the grain, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Grain segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

