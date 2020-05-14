Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Buys 15,990 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 64.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,990 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Betterment LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 45,491,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,023,027,000 after buying an additional 3,571,025 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 36,630,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,628,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,307 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 30,426,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,353,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,876 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,868,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $867,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,925,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,063,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677,973 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $36.21. 19,407,363 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,643,826. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.46. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $45.92.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

