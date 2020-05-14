Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.78 Million Stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 23.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,485 shares during the period. Invesco Senior Loan ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $5,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 13,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 5,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter.

BKLN traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,494,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,834,638. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $17.06 and a 1 year high of $22.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.56 and its 200-day moving average is $21.91.

