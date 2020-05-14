Anglo American (LON:AAL) Earning Critical Press Coverage, Report Shows

News articles about Anglo American (LON:AAL) have been trending negative on Thursday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Anglo American earned a media sentiment score of -2.78 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the mining company an news buzz score of 2 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is very unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

AAL traded down GBX 13.40 ($0.18) on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,364.20 ($17.95). The company had a trading volume of 4,942,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,120,000. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,381.73 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,806.80. The company has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.20. Anglo American has a one year low of GBX 1,018.20 ($13.39) and a one year high of GBX 2,294 ($30.18).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Anglo American’s payout ratio is 32.25%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AAL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,300 ($30.26) to GBX 2,500 ($32.89) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Oddo Bhf cut their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,500 ($32.89) to GBX 2,400 ($31.57) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. DZ Bank lowered their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 1,610 ($21.18) to GBX 1,150 ($15.13) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,100 ($27.62) to GBX 1,650 ($21.70) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Oddo Securities lowered their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,500 ($32.89) to GBX 2,400 ($31.57) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,875 ($24.66).

In other news, insider Hixonia Nyasulu acquired 1,455 shares of Anglo American stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,388 ($18.26) per share, with a total value of £20,195.40 ($26,565.90). Also, insider Jim Rutherford acquired 1,686 shares of Anglo American stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,351 ($17.77) per share, with a total value of £22,777.86 ($29,962.98).

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

