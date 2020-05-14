Ankr Tops One Day Volume of $1.68 Million (ANKR)

Ankr (CURRENCY:ANKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 14th. Ankr has a market capitalization of $7.84 million and $1.68 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ankr token can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Binance DEX, ABCC and Coinone. In the last seven days, Ankr has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00041981 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $330.58 or 0.03457813 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00055534 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002107 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00030785 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004370 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010495 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Ankr Token Profile

Ankr Token Profile

Ankr (CRYPTO:ANKR) is a token. It launched on February 21st, 2019. Ankr's total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,162,899,378 tokens. Ankr's official message board is medium.com/ankr-network. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ankr

Ankr can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Huobi Korea, Binance DEX, Bitinka, Coinone, Upbit, Coinall, Bilaxy, KuCoin, Sistemkoin, Bittrex, ABCC, Coinsuper, CoinExchange, BitMax, Bithumb, Bgogo and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ankr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

