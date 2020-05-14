ANON (ANON) Trading Down 7.6% This Week

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. ANON has a market cap of $54,079.65 and $16.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ANON has traded down 7.6% against the dollar. One ANON coin can now be bought for about $0.0071 or 0.00000073 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010245 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.94 or 0.01989130 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00083996 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00167996 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00039089 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000157 BTC.

ANON Profile

ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON. The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ANON is www.anonfork.io.

Buying and Selling ANON

ANON can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ANON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ANON using one of the exchanges listed above.

