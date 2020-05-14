Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) Short Interest Up 12.7% in April

Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,960,000 shares, an increase of 12.7% from the April 15th total of 7,950,000 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of AON from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of AON from $186.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of AON from $202.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of AON from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.80.

Get AON alerts:

NYSE:AON opened at $190.23 on Thursday. AON has a 12 month low of $143.93 and a 12 month high of $238.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $43.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 0.85.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.01. AON had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 63.91%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AON will post 9.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.19%.

In related news, insider Anthony R. Goland sold 15,040 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $3,534,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,937,895. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Neller sold 1,250 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total transaction of $200,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,437 shares in the company, valued at $873,617.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,644 shares of company stock worth $4,285,545. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AON by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,345,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,862,773,000 after purchasing an additional 722,044 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in AON by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,541,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,706,000 after buying an additional 32,700 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its holdings in AON by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 6,513,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,601,000 after buying an additional 47,573 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in AON by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,786,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,205,269,000 after buying an additional 17,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in AON by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,217,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,848,000 after buying an additional 1,942,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.