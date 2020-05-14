Aperio Group LLC Boosts Position in Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR)

Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 440,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,745 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.27% of Darling Ingredients worth $8,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Darling Ingredients from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Darling Ingredients has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

DAR opened at $20.15 on Thursday. Darling Ingredients Inc has a 12 month low of $10.25 and a 12 month high of $29.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.76.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $852.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brad Phillips acquired 2,500 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.58 per share, with a total value of $33,950.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,452.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total value of $1,297,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 949,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,635,944.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 14,500 shares of company stock worth $189,100. 2.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

