Aperio Group LLC Grows Stake in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC)

Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,613 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of FMC worth $7,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in FMC by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,168,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $749,001,000 after acquiring an additional 107,336 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in FMC by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,403,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $339,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,256 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in FMC by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,945,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $293,998,000 after acquiring an additional 32,012 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FMC by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,001,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $199,410,000 after purchasing an additional 74,660 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of FMC by 1.6% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,828,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,359,000 after purchasing an additional 29,167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total value of $399,328.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,124.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FMC has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of FMC from $130.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of FMC from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. SpareBank 1 Markets AS boosted their price target on shares of FMC from $115.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of FMC from $125.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 price target on shares of FMC in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.94.

Shares of NYSE:FMC opened at $88.77 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.26. FMC Corp has a one year low of $56.77 and a one year high of $108.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.03. FMC had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 30.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FMC Corp will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.90%.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

