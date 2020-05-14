Aperio Group LLC Has $8.04 Million Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE)

Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) by 36.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,785 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $8,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 125.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 147.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 209.2% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ARE opened at $143.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $146.30 and a 200-day moving average of $156.13. The company has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a PE ratio of 67.67, a PEG ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.86. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a one year low of $109.22 and a one year high of $175.74.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($1.62). The business had revenue of $439.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.63 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 2.64% and a net margin of 15.68%. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.20%.

ARE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.45.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, CFO Dean A. Shigenaga sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.10, for a total value of $770,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 140,718 shares in the company, valued at $21,684,643.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andres Gavinet sold 2,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.26, for a total transaction of $451,210.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,146 shares in the company, valued at $6,809,961.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,090 shares of company stock worth $11,139,401. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

