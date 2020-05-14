Aperio Group LLC Has $8.24 Million Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP)

Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) by 64.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 339,638 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,713 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $8,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 53,237,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262,899 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,865,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,159,000 after purchasing an additional 452,593 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,088,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,451,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,978,000 after purchasing an additional 203,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,157,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,463,000 after purchasing an additional 53,248 shares during the last quarter. 21.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $26.42 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.73 and a 200-day moving average of $27.62. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc has a one year low of $18.98 and a one year high of $32.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $37.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.61.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.18%.

Several analysts have commented on KDP shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Keurig Dr Pepper presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.56.

In other news, Director Olivier Goudet bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.36 per share, for a total transaction of $487,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

