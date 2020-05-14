Aperio Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 43.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,643 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.05% of Boston Properties worth $7,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Boston Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,112,110,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,060,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,481,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,869 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Boston Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,797,357,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,807,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $386,393,000 after acquiring an additional 119,281 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,261,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,729,000 after acquiring an additional 147,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BXP. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Boston Properties from $152.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Boston Properties from $158.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Boston Properties from $146.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Boston Properties from $147.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.58.

In other Boston Properties news, Director Bruce W. Duncan purchased 11,000 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $89.14 per share, with a total value of $980,540.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael E. Labelle sold 16,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.33, for a total value of $2,243,560.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,731,631.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,655 shares of company stock valued at $4,725,677. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BXP opened at $74.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 4.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.59. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.37 and a 12 month high of $147.83.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $2.39. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 30.83%. The business had revenue of $752.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.92%.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

