Aperio Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS)

Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 34.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,829 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 20,280 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.06% of Leidos worth $7,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 0.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 45,748 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leidos in the first quarter worth approximately $240,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 12.0% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 17,861 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 111,783 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,245,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Leidos in the first quarter worth approximately $2,143,000. 76.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Leidos alerts:

Leidos stock opened at $95.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Leidos Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $68.00 and a 1 year high of $125.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.52.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.04). Leidos had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.31%.

In related news, insider Jonathan W. Scholl sold 30,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.66, for a total value of $3,140,882.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,299 shares in the company, valued at $5,163,695.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LDOS. ValuEngine raised shares of Leidos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cfra downgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target on shares of Leidos in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Leidos from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Leidos presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.85.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Recommended Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.