Aperio Group LLC Sells 9,999 Shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Aperio Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 9,999 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Laboratory Corp. of America worth $6,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LH. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 49.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 218 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 95.8% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Corp. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Laboratory Corp. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LH opened at $158.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $145.10 and its 200-day moving average is $164.86. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $98.02 and a 12-month high of $196.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.37.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.42. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

LH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $172.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $147.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $163.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Laboratory Corp. of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.38.

In other news, EVP Judith C. Seltz bought 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $174.94 per share, with a total value of $43,735.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,735. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Judith C. Seltz bought 330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $168.56 per share, for a total transaction of $55,624.80. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,140. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corp. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

