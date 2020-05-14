Apollo Medical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AMEH) Shares Sold by THB Asset Management

THB Asset Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AMEH) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,692 shares during the period. THB Asset Management owned 0.35% of Apollo Medical worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Apollo Medical by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Apollo Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Apollo Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Apollo Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. 10.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMEH traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.95. 3,367 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,391. Apollo Medical Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $23.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.24. The company has a market cap of $793.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.33.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Apollo Medical had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $178.75 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Apollo Medical Holdings Inc will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMEH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Apollo Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Apollo Medical from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th.

Apollo Medical Profile

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric integrated population health management company, provides medical care services. The company offers care coordination services to principal constituents of the healthcare delivery system, including patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, alternative sites of inpatient care, physician groups, and health plans.

