Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) Shares Sold by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC lowered its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) by 48.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 907,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 842,827 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $8,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 2.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,679,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,485,000 after purchasing an additional 267,528 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,698,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,607,000 after purchasing an additional 542,700 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,337,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,727,000 after purchasing an additional 18,988 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,012,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,196,000 after purchasing an additional 46,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,527,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,317,000 after purchasing an additional 130,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

APLE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Capital One Financial upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Barclays lowered Apple Hospitality REIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.40.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.90 per share, with a total value of $59,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 10,211,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,522,419.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

APLE stock opened at $7.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. Apple Hospitality REIT Inc has a 1 year low of $4.48 and a 1 year high of $16.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.31.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $289.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.45 million. Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 5.16%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT Inc will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

