Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ AGTC traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.49. 404,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 976,133. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.25. Applied Genetic Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.29 and a twelve month high of $10.42.

Several research firms have weighed in on AGTC. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital began coverage on Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Genetic Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Chardan Capital raised Applied Genetic Technologies to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.75.

Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's lead products consist of four ophthalmology development programs across three targets, including X-linked retinoschisis that is in Phase I/II clinical trials; X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases, as well as a preclinical program in adrenoleukodystrophy, which is a disease of the central nervous system and otology.

