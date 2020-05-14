Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Receives “Buy” Rating from Mizuho

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Mizuho in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $62.00 price objective on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.91% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $71.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Applied Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $76.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials stock traded up $2.94 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.43. 15,666,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,681,229. The company has a market cap of $49.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Applied Materials has a twelve month low of $36.64 and a twelve month high of $69.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.26.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 36.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 2,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $134,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ARP Americas LP bought a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $2,069,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth $245,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,531 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Rosenbaum Jay D. raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 8,498 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Finally, Tredje AP fonden raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 82,855 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $5,057,000 after purchasing an additional 15,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.