APR Coin (APR) Price Tops $0.0042

APR Coin (CURRENCY:APR) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 14th. Over the last seven days, APR Coin has traded up 12.8% against the US dollar. One APR Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, CryptoBridge, TOPBTC and CoinExchange. APR Coin has a market cap of $52,411.37 and approximately $125.00 worth of APR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

inSure (SURE) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.92 or 0.00409617 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00010173 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010509 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00009952 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

APR Coin Coin Profile

APR Coin (APR) is a coin. APR Coin’s total supply is 12,533,654 coins. The Reddit community for APR Coin is /r/APRCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. APR Coin’s official Twitter account is @aprcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for APR Coin is www.apr-coin.com.

Buying and Selling APR Coin

APR Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, CryptoBridge, TOPBTC and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APR Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APR Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy APR Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

