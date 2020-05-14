ARAW Trading Down 27.5% This Week (ARAW)

ARAW (CURRENCY:ARAW) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. ARAW has a market capitalization of $5,948.89 and approximately $1.00 worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ARAW token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, LATOKEN and Hotbit. During the last week, ARAW has traded 27.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ARAW Token Profile

ARAW (ARAW) is a token. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2018. ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,993,576,188 tokens. ARAW’s official message board is medium.com/@TheARAWToken. The official website for ARAW is arawtoken.io. ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawtoken. The Reddit community for ARAW is /r/arawtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ARAW Token Trading

ARAW can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Hotbit and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARAW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARAW should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ARAW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

