Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Announces Earnings Results

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.84, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,463.99% and a negative return on equity of 272.38%.

Shares of Arcadia Biosciences stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $4.81. 251,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,591. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.63 and its 200-day moving average is $4.52. Arcadia Biosciences has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $10.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 4.98. The firm has a market cap of $43.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of -0.66.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RKDA. ValuEngine raised shares of Arcadia Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 26th.

Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc, an agricultural food ingredient company, develops and commercializes health and nutrition ingredient traits worldwide. The company offers a suite of agricultural productivity traits, including nitrogen use efficiency, water use efficiency and drought tolerance, salinity tolerance, and herbicide tolerance traits.

